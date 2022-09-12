Primetime Emmys 2022: The full list of nominees

Here's the full list of 74th Primetime Emmy Award nominees. This list will be updated with the winners throughout the ceremony.
Best Drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Limited Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Lead Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actor, Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Lead Actor, Limit Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress, Drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actress, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Supporting Actor, Drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-Soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Young-Soo, Squid Game
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress, Drama
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Directing, Drama
Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go" (directed by Jason Bateman)
Severance, "The We We Are" (directed by Ben Stiller)
Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light" (directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk)
Succession, "All the Bells Say" (directed by Mark Mylod)
Succession, "The Disruption" (directed by Cathy Yan)
Succession, "Too Much Birthday" (directed by Lorene Scafaria)
Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama)
Directing, Comedy
Atlanta, "New Jazz" (directed by Hiro Murai)
Barry, "710N" (directed by Bill Hader)
Hacks, "There Will Be Blood" (directed by Lucia Aniello)
The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (directed by Mary Lou Belli)
Only Murders in the Building, "The Boy from 6B" (directed by Cherien Dabis)
Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (directed by Jamie Babbit)
Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (directed by MJ Delaney)
Directing, Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (directed by Danny Strong)
The Dropout, "Green Juice" (directed by Michael Showalter)
The Dropout, "Iron Sisters" (directed by Francesca Gregorini)
Maid, "Sky Blue" (directed by John Wells)
Station Eleven, "Wheel of Fire" (directed by Hiro Murai)
The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)
Writing, Drama
Better Call Saul, "Plan and Execution" (written by Thomas Schnauz)
Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go" (written by Chris Mundy)
Severance, "The We We Are" (written by Dan Erickson)
Squid Game, "One Lucky Day (written by Hwang Dong-hyuk)
Succession, "All The Bells Say" (written by Jesse Armstrong)
Yellowjackets, "F Sharp" (written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)
Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)
Writing, Comedy
Abbott Elementary • "Pilot" (written by Quinta Brunson)
Barry, "710N" (written by Duffy Boudreau)
Barry, "Starting Now" (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)
Hacks, "The One, The Only" (written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)
Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)
Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (written by Jane Becker)
What We Do in the Shadows, "The Casino" (written by Sarah Naftalis)
What We Do in the Shadows, "The Wellness Center" (written by Stefani Robinson)
Writing, Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (written by Danny Strong)
The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry" (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)
Maid, "Snaps" (written by Molly Smith Metzler)
Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle" (written by Patrick Somerville)
The White Lotus (written by Mike White)
Writing, Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (written by Nicole Byer)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (written by Norm Macdonald)
