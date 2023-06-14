© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Read the highlights of Trump's arraignment transcript

By Carrie Johnson
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
In this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump in federal court on Tuesday in Miami. From left are: Stanley Woodward, Walt Nauta, Blanche, Trump and Chris Kise.
Elizabeth Williams via AP
In this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump in federal court on Tuesday in Miami. From left are: Stanley Woodward, Walt Nauta, Blanche, Trump and Chris Kise.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges during a Miami court appearance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the court released a transcript of the hearing.

Read through the full text below, with highlighted notes from NPR about key passages, including Trump's lawyers declaring, "Your Honor, we most certainly enter a plea of not guilty."

The exchanges also show how a key request from the judge — a list of witnesses with whom Trump should not communicate about the case — could be a point of contention between the lawyers going forward.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson