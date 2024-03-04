© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Here are key results in North Carolina's 2024 primaries

By Washington desk
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:02 PM CST
NPR

North Carolina holds primaries for president and state and federal office-holders on March 5.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited, and to replace him, Attorney General Josh Stein is considered the leading candidate in the Democratic primary, while Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is the front-runner in the GOP contest.

The U.S. House races have also been scrambled by a new congressional map enacted by Republican legislators that is far more favorable to their party. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional or state primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in May.

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

