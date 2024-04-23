Justice Department pays $138 million over FBI failures in Larry Nassar case

The Justice Department says it will pay $138.7 million to settle 139 claims arising from sexual abuse committed by former physician and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The settlement agreements will resolve the claims lodged against the United States that alleged the FBI failed to conduct an adequate investigation of Nassar's conduct.

Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. For nearly two decades, he sexually abused hundreds of victims, including elite and gold medal-winning Olympic gymnasts, under the guise of performing medical treatments.

He was arrested by Michigan authorities in 2016 and later sentenced to serve decades in prison. In 2021, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General issued a report critical of the FBI's response to - and - investigation of allegations against Nassar.

In the DOJ's statement, Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said, "While these settlements won't undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing."

