Aldi and Hy-Vee stores recall cream cheese varieties for possible salmonella risk

Grocery stores Aldi and Hy-Vee have issued recalls of cream cheese, as they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

At Aldi, several 8-ounce varieties of the the Happy Farms brand have been affected. The products were distributed in 28 states and Washington, D.C., including:

Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPC code 4099100101881; sell by dates 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024, 09/04/2024

Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPC code 4099100101751; sell-by dates 09/13/2024, 09/22/2024

Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPD code 4099100101737; sell-by dates 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024

Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPC code 4099100101744; sell-by dates 09/08/2024 and 09/15/2024



Hy-Vee, based in Iowa, voluntarily recalled its 8-ounce "Whipped Cream Cheese Spread" and its 12-ounce "Cream Cheese Spread." The products were distributed in Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, in all eight states where the brand has locations, including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz.; UPC code 0075450096132; sell-by dates 8/7/2024 and 8/14/2024

Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, 12 oz.; UPC code 0075450096120; sell-by date 10/1/2024



Hy-Vee also recalled its cookies and cream snack mix.

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 oz.; UPC code 0075450486740; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24073

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 oz.; UPC code 0075450486740; sell-by date 12/1/2024; lot number 24101

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 oz.; UPC code 0075450486740; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24117

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 oz.; UPC code 0075450486730; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24073

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 oz.; UPC code 0075450486730; sell-by date12/1/2024; lot number 24101

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 oz.; UPC code 0075450486730; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24117



Hy-Vee has removed all affected products from the shelves. There have been no reports of negative reactions as a result of the recall, the FDA said last week.

The products should be thrown away, or returned to either an Aldi or HyVee store for a full refund.

Copyright 2024 NPR