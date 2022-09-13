NBA's Phoenix Suns owner banned one year and fined for workplace misconduct

The NBA announced today it's suspending Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, for one year. The league also says it's fining Sarver $10 million, the maximum permitted by NBA rules.

The punishment follows release of an independent investigation report that found Sarver, 60, "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, including the use of racially insensitive language, unequal treatment of female employees, sex-related statements and conduct, and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying."

Among the report's findings:

Sarver, on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others.

He engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.

Sarver engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees, including yelling and cursing at them.

The NBA ordered an investigation after ESPN published a story last year about numerous allegations regarding Sarver's behavior, including allegations of racism and misogyny, and the workplace environment he presided over during his nearly 20 years as an NBA/WNBA owner.

After the ESPN story, Sarver reportedly denied the allegations and welcomed the NBA-mandated investigation.

During his one-year suspension, the restrictions on Sarver include: he can't be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility; attend or participate in any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including games, practices, or business partner activity; represent the Suns or Mercury in any public or private capacity.

Sarver also has to complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the statements and conduct described in the investigation findings are "troubling and disappointing."

"We believe the outcome is the right one," Silver said, "taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces."

Sarver's workplace isn't the first to run afoul of league standards and rules.

The NBA's Dallas Mavericks have gone through their own reckoning. In other major professional sports, the NFL's Washington Commanders also have been dealing with allegations of workplace misconduct.

