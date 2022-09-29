Aung San Suu Kyi is convicted again in Myanmar, alongside an Australian adviser

A court in military ruled Myanmar has convicted Aung San Suu Kyi and an Australian economic adviser to three years in jail for violating the official secrets act.

Suu Kyi and Australian Sean Turnell were being tried together in this case, though Suu Kyi has already been convicted on several other counts and sentenced to more than 20 years.

Turnell had been serving as an economic advisor to Suu Kyi when the elected government she led was ousted by the military in February 2021. Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong today rejected the court's ruling and called for Turnell's "immediate release." She also said that Australian consular officials were denied access to the court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw.

Human rights groups and western governments call the cases against Suu Kyi, a former prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, politically motivated — aimed at keeping her out of politics for good.

The military leadership in Myanmar overthrew the elected civilian government in February 2021, jailing many Suu Kyi and many other senior members of the government. The junta carried out the country's first executions in decades in July, which included the hangings of two democracy activists.

