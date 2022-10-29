© 2022
Mattel releases three Barbie dolls for Día de Muertos

By Giulia Heyward
Published October 29, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
Mattel Inc.
Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos said the Barbie doll's design is inspired by traditional charro outfits.

In celebration of Día de Muertos, Mattel released three new Barbies this year. One of the dolls, a collaboration with Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos, has already sold out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENITO SANTOS (@benitosantosoficial)

The three dolls — which sell for between $80 and $100 each — aren't the first Día de Muertos collectors items to be sold by Mattel. But Mattel's decision to release three dolls at one time, and its collaboration with Santos, is new.

"Every year when I sit down to design the new Día De Muertos dolls, there's a flood of emotions; I'm honored and excited to represent this holiday that is so close to my own heart," Mexican-American Barbie designer Javier Meabe, who also worked on the designs, told Hola! magazine. "I understand how important this holiday is and am grateful for the opportunity to continue celebrating these traditions with Barbie respectfully."

The Día de Muertos Barbie doll, in a purple ruffled dress, and Ken, who wears a blue shirt and patterned vest, both don skulls and flower details. The Benito Santos x Barbie doll is in a traditional charro outfit with a black dress and bolero jacket.

While the Benito Santos x Barbie doll is now sold out, the two other dolls are still available for purchase.

Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.