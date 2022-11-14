© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

'Stay here, work here, succeed here': Why this Senegalese woman is against migration

By Ari Shapiro,
Noah CaldwellMatt OzugAyen BiorSarah Handel
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST
Yaram Fall makes tea in her home in Guet N'dar, Senegal on October 6. She is the head of an economic interest group for women who preserve fish. She represents hundreds of Senegalese women who do her kind of work, and she discourages youth from taking the boat to Europe clandestinely.
Ricci Shryock for NPR
Yaram Fall makes tea in her home in Guet N'dar, Senegal on October 6. She is the head of an economic interest group for women who preserve fish. She represents hundreds of Senegalese women who do her kind of work, and she discourages youth from taking the boat to Europe clandestinely.

Yaram Fall has a moto: "Stay here, work here and succeed here."

Fall is staunchly against people leaving Africa to build their lives elsewhere.

"The development of Africa comes from its own people," she says.

She is the head of a group of women who preserve fish in Saint-Louis, Senegal. Her job has allowed her to see firsthand how challenges in the fishing industry have changed livelihoods in Senegal.

Commercial overfishing and climate change have decimated the availability of fish stock, while soil that was once arable has given way to salinization.

Despite the challenges, Fall is convinced that Senegalese are better off if they stay in Africa.

Listen to our full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
Ayen Bior
See stories by Ayen Bior
Sarah Handel
See stories by Sarah Handel