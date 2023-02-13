Biden fires the Architect of the Capitol after bipartisan criticism from lawmakers

President Biden fired Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton Monday after lawmakers from both sides of the aisle demanded he resign or be fired.

Blanton was responsible for the upkeep and operation of over 18 million square feet of buildings and 570 acres of land throughout the U.S. Capitol complex.

An investigation conducted by the Architect of the Capitol Inspector General's Office found Blanton had "abused his authority, misused government property and wasted taxpayer money, among other substantiated violations."

The president fired Blanton after the White House did "due diligence," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.

The inspector general's report was released last fall, but Blanton found himself in the hot seat again last week during a House Administration Committee hearing, where he told lawmakers that he wasn't on the grounds during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Blanton told committee members at last Thursday's hearing that he was "directing AOC personnel" from his government vehicle, which he said served as "AOC's mobile command post", during the riot — but not on the Capitol grounds.

He also got into a minor accident at a Virginia brewery while driving an AOC vehicle, according to the AOC IG investigation.

Another driver backed into the government SUV while it was improperly parked, and when asked for his insurance information Blanton claimed to be an "agent" driving the government vehicle.

He told the other driver that he didn't have insurance information, but that the government would handle the paperwork.

Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil, the Republican heading the committee, called for Blanton's resignation Monday.

"The Inspector General's report was highly concerning, which is, in part, why our first hearing was dedicated to providing oversight over the AOC," Steil said in a statement. "His refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also called for Blanton's dismissal Monday.

"The Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately," McCarthy tweeted.

NPR's Scott Detrow contributed to this report.

