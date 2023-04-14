DOJ asks Supreme Court to intervene in case that limits access to abortion drug

The Supreme Court could respond as soon as Friday to a formal request from the Justice Department to block a federal appeals court decision that limits access to the abortion drug mifepristone.

The government, on behalf of the Food and Drug Administration, earlier today requested an immediate administrative stay to preserve the status quo while the court considers the request. Portions of a Texas district court's order that limits the drug would otherwise take effect at 1:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 15.

The administration brief calls the lower court rulings "unprecedented" and says they "unleashed regulatory chaos" by suspending the existing FDA-approved conditions of use for mifepristone."

The brief used the strongest language in urging the court to block the lower court orders.

"The district court countermanded the scientific judgment the FDA has maintained across five administrations; nullified the approval of a drug that has been safely used by millions of Americans over more than two decades; and upset reliance interests in the health care system that depends on the availability of mifepristone as an alternative to surgical abortion for women who choose to lawfully terminate their early pregnancies." The administration said those harms would be felt throughout the nation because mifepristone has lawful uses in every state, regardless of whether abortion is legal, for instance, to treat women who have miscarried.

How the cases got here

In November of 2022, anti-abortion groups filed a lawsuit in Texas challenging the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug — which happened in 2000.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a preliminary injunction to vacate the FDA's approval of the drug altogether.

The FDA responded by requesting an emergency stay of the decision, elevating the case for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to weigh in.

The appellate panel then issued a complicated ruling on the injunction, siding in part with the FDA and part with the anti-abortion coalition.

It would allow the FDA's original approval of mifepristone to remain in place, the panel said. But the panel also allowed Kacsmaryk's injunction to remain in effect on the FDA's later actions on mifepristone, including the expansion to 10 weeks of pregnancy and telehealth access — a decision that could greatly diminish access to the drug.

Meanwhile, a competing ruling out of Washington state could limit the Texas injunction's reach.

The final ruling from the appellate panel led the DOJ to appeal even higher to the Supreme Court in hopes of ensuring access to the drug is fully restored.

Nina Totenberg, Sarah McCammon and Becky Sullivan contributed to this report.

