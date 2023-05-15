Police are investigating an attack on staffers in Rep. Connolly's office in Virginia

Two staff members at Rep. Gerry Connolly's district office in Fairfax, Va., were attacked Monday by a person armed with a baseball bat, according to a statement released by the Democratic lawmaker.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Connolly said.

Fairfax City Police tweeted that they were on the scene Monday afternoon and investigating the assault.

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.