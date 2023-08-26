'Multiple' people killed, including shooter, in Jacksonville dollar store shooting

Updated August 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM ET

A shooter opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, killing an unknown number of people, the mayor's office confirmed to NPR.

"There are multiple fatalities, including the shooter," a spokesperson for the mayor said in an email. City officials are expected to deliver a news conference on the shooting shortly.

Local news outlets reported a heavy police presence at the store along Kings Road in the Northwest neighborhood of College Gardens, starting around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Students at nearby Edward Waters University, a small, historically Black college, were told to remain inside their residence halls until the scene could be cleared.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told local TV station News4JAX that the shooter had barricaded himself in the store.

"This is unacceptable," she said. "One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take."

Saturday's shooting unfolded five years to the day after a gunman opened fire at a Jacksonville gaming tournament, killing two people and injuring 11 others before taking his own life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.