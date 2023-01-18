Brandon Tabor / KASU

A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.

I interned at Noalmark Broadcasting in Hot Springs working for KLAZ and KBHS (now owned by US Stations). After graduating with a Master’s degree closer to home at A-State in Jonesboro, I spent years volunteering with KLEK-LP before becoming the Morning Edition host here at KASU.

I’m a pianist at my home church in Wynne, I love to design websites in my spare time, and my favorite food is Ham & Cheese.