Greg Toppo / The 74

Greg Toppo is a Senior Writer at The 74 and a journalist with more than 25 years of experience, most of it covering education.

He spent 15 years as the national education reporter for USA Today and was most recently a senior editor for Inside Higher Ed. He is also the author of The Game Believes In You: How Digital Play Can Make Our Kids Smarter (St. Martin’s Press, 2015) and co-author, with educator James Tracy, of Running with Robots: The American High School’s Third Century, which looks at automation, AI and the future of high school (2021, MIT Press).

From 2017 to 2021, he was president of the Education Writers Association. He has previously taught journalism for Northwestern University and was a Visiting Journalist in Residence at Knox College in Illinois in 2022.