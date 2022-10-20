Planned Giving to Support UA Little Rock Public Radio

UA Little Rock Public Radio and the UA Little Rock Office of Alumni and Development are holding an information session on legacy giving Thursday, October 20th, 2022 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m with Dan Young of the Rose Law Firm. Dan’s legal expertise spans all areas of planned gifts and estate planning. He will discuss the necessary documents that should accompany every person’s last will and testament, regardless of whether they have a planned gift. He also will explain the basics of estate planning and the various planned gift options for supporting organizations you value.

Information about registration will be available closer to the date. Please email mylegacy@ualrpublicradio.org, or call (501) 916-6400, if you have any questions.

Through planned giving, you can leave a legacy that will help ensure the future of public radio in Arkansas.

Ways to support UA Little Rock Public Radio through Planned Giving:

· Wills and Living Trusts

· Beneficiary Designations

· Charitable Gift Annuities

· Charitable Remainder Trusts

· Charitable Lead Trusts

· Real Estate

· Memorial and Tribute Gifts

· Endowed Gifts

More resources:

· Official Bequest Language

· Resources for Professional Advisors

· Heritage Society

Friends of KLRE/KUAR funds are held in the University of Arkansas Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Corporate name: The University of Arkansas Foundation Inc., for the benefit of Friends of KLRE/KUAR

Address: 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock, AR 72204-1099

Federal tax identification number available upon request.

Learn more about how to Include KUAR 89.1 and KLRE Classical 90.5 in your planned giving strategy today or let us know if you’ve already included UA Little Rock Public Radio in your plans.

Contact:

Email: mylegacy@ualrpublicradio.org

Phone: 501-916-6400

