Thin Olympic Ice

NPR's Tom Goldman reports the International Skating Union is conducting an "internal assessment" of the controversial judging in this week's pairs skating competition. A skating union official confirmed that the American referee of the pairs competition has complained about pressure being applied to at least one of the judges in the competition. The Russian pair of Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze received the gold medal over Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier on Monday, setting off the first major furor of the Winter Games.

Copyright 2002 NPR