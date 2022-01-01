Underwrite Programming

Benefits:

Underwriting singles you out

Underwriting on public radio places you, your product or service in a unique position by clearly separating your name from the clutter inherent in commercial advertising. Just as you, the underwriter, support public radio, our loyal listeners will support you. 88% of National Public Radio listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover the company supports public radio.

You can reach a specific target audience

KUAR and KLRE offer you the freedom to select the programing that will most economically reach your segment of the market with the greatest potential. Each station delivers an affluent audience of consumers - the people that you are trying to reach. We know how to most effectively reach our audience, and we can help develop a plan for your business or organization.

Underwriting identifies your company as socially aware

An association with UA Little Rock Public Radio-—with its long-standing reputation for social responsibility—identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.

Call us at (501) 916-6400 to find out more, or e-mail underwriting@ualrpublicradio.org.

About Our Listeners

50% Age 25-54

43% Age 55+

54% Men

48% HH Income $75k+

18% Retired

70% Married

78% College Degree or More

43% Professional/Technical

Announcements CAN include:

Underwriter's name

Bonafide company slogan

Location of business

Phone number and/or Web address

Years in business

Value-neutral descriptions of products or business

Trade names, product or service listing which help identify the business

Description of target market

Announcements CAN NOT include:

Comparative descriptions or language

Qualitative description or language

Pricing information

Calls to actions

Inducements to buy, sell, rent or lease

Examples of Announcements

There are two types of announcements, underwriting announcements and non-profit announcements:

(1) Underwriting Announcements

Underwriting Announcements (UWA's) allow a business to reach a highly desirable audience with a message about the company. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates the language in UWA's. They are limited to fifteen (15) seconds. A well-crafted UWA will increase top-of-mind awareness of your business and further enhance the image of your business with a very desirable and relevant audience.

(2) Non-Profit Announcements

Non-Profit Announcements (NPA's) are messages paid for by 501c(3) non-profit corporations, government agencies, university departments and other non-profit organizations. Most NPA's are thirty (30) seconds in length. NPA's can be used to promote an upcoming special event or to increase awareness of the organization's mission.

How much does it cost?

Underwriting Announcements and Non-Profit Announcements are surprisingly affordable! Even the smallest non-profit organization can easily afford to purchase announcements on KUAR and KLRE to promote their next special event, or more importantly to raise awareness of its mission. Please email us at underwriting@ualrpublicradio.org or call us at (501) 569-8492 for current rates.

Underwriting Testimonials

“Four of my clients have underwritten programming on public radio as a part of their communications plans and they've had really excellent results. With multimedia plans, public radio often is the first medium to bring comments and inquiries. The budgets are affordable and the increase in name recognition has been measurable. I recommend public radio to my clients who want to raise awareness among people who are highly educated and who are upscale.” Jessica Szenher Jessica Szenher Consulting