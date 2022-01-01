Underwrite Programming
Benefits:
Underwriting singles you out
Underwriting on public radio places you, your product or service in a unique position by clearly separating your name from the clutter inherent in commercial advertising. Just as you, the underwriter, support public radio, our loyal listeners will support you. 88% of National Public Radio listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover the company supports public radio.
You can reach a specific target audience
KUAR and KLRE offer you the freedom to select the programing that will most economically reach your segment of the market with the greatest potential. Each station delivers an affluent audience of consumers - the people that you are trying to reach. We know how to most effectively reach our audience, and we can help develop a plan for your business or organization.
Underwriting identifies your company as socially aware
An association with UA Little Rock Public Radio-—with its long-standing reputation for social responsibility—identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.
Call us at (501) 916-6400 to find out more, or e-mail underwriting@ualrpublicradio.org.
About Our Listeners
50% Age 25-54
43% Age 55+
54% Men
48% HH Income $75k+
18% Retired
70% Married
78% College Degree or More
43% Professional/Technical
Announcements CAN include:
- Underwriter's name
- Bonafide company slogan
- Location of business
- Phone number and/or Web address
- Years in business
- Value-neutral descriptions of products or business
- Trade names, product or service listing which help identify the business
- Description of target market
Announcements CAN NOT include:
- Comparative descriptions or language
- Qualitative description or language
- Pricing information
- Calls to actions
- Inducements to buy, sell, rent or lease
Examples of Announcements
There are two types of announcements, underwriting announcements and non-profit announcements:
(1) Underwriting Announcements
Underwriting Announcements (UWA's) allow a business to reach a highly desirable audience with a message about the company. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates the language in UWA's. They are limited to fifteen (15) seconds. A well-crafted UWA will increase top-of-mind awareness of your business and further enhance the image of your business with a very desirable and relevant audience.
(2) Non-Profit Announcements
Non-Profit Announcements (NPA's) are messages paid for by 501c(3) non-profit corporations, government agencies, university departments and other non-profit organizations. Most NPA's are thirty (30) seconds in length. NPA's can be used to promote an upcoming special event or to increase awareness of the organization's mission.
How much does it cost?
Underwriting Announcements and Non-Profit Announcements are surprisingly affordable! Even the smallest non-profit organization can easily afford to purchase announcements on KUAR and KLRE to promote their next special event, or more importantly to raise awareness of its mission. Please email us at underwriting@ualrpublicradio.org or call us at (501) 569-8492 for current rates.
Underwriting Testimonials
“Four of my clients have underwritten programming on public radio as a part of their communications plans and they've had really excellent results. With multimedia plans, public radio often is the first medium to bring comments and inquiries. The budgets are affordable and the increase in name recognition has been measurable. I recommend public radio to my clients who want to raise awareness among people who are highly educated and who are upscale.” Jessica Szenher Jessica Szenher Consulting
“The benefits of underwriting programming on public radio is that it gives us a chance to support a great non-profit and also gives the Arkansas Community Foundation name recognition with a demographic that we are trying to reach. People who listen are engaged in their local, state and national community and our underwriting gives us direct access to those listeners. We also underwrite programming because we want to support public radio's mission and work.” Heather Larkin Arkansas Community Foundation