Help build a strong future for UA Little Rock Public Radio!

UA Little Rock Public Radio's Signal Society members support the station's annual operations and enable innovative new projects with annual contributions of $1,200 or more or sustaining monthly donations of $100 or more.

Signal Society members help fund unique and powerful radio that captures the spirit of our region and enjoy recognition benefits and special event invitations.

Most of all, you'll take pride every time you turn on the radio. You'll know that your contribution worked behind the scenes to make great public radio in Central Arkansas and beyond.

Member benefits:

Recognition on air

Recognition at our annual meeting

Invitation to a behind-the-scenes station tour and opportunity to meet on-air hosts and producers

Invitations to events with our community partners

Opportunity to record personal testimonial message in support of KUAR or KLRE

For more information:

(501) 916-6400

membership@ualrpublicradio.org

