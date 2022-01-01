Individual Support: Membership Matters

Become a sustaining member with a monthly donation, an annual member with a one-time donation, or make an additional gift. Here's how you can give:

Online

By Phone: (501) 916-6400

By Mail: UA Little Rock Public Radio, 2801 S. University Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72204

In Person: University Plaza, 5820 Asher Avenue, Suite 400, Little Rock, AR 72204

By Check: Make your check payable to

UA Little Rock Foundation

5820 Asher Avenue, Ste. 400

Little Rock, AR 72204

IMPORTANT: Please write KLRE/KUAR in memo

Gifts made by credit or debit card or by bank draft will appear on your statement at University of Arkansas Foundation. Don't worry - those funds come to us and your gift supports UA Little Rock Public Radio.

Individual contributions provide the largest portion of our annual funding, accounting for roughly 40% of our operating budget. We could not provide the programming and services our listeners expect without the financial support of individuals like you! Each and every gift, regardless of amount, is an important part of our funding. And of course, your gift is tax deductible. Thank you!

Signal Society

Signal Society members support the station’s annual operations and enable innovative new projects with larger annual contributions or sustaining monthly donations. Members help us capture the spirit of our region and enjoy recognition benefits and special event invitations. Call us at (501) 916-6400 to find out more, or email membership@ualrpublicradio.org.

Planned Giving

Through planned giving, you can leave a legacy that will help insure the future of Public Radio in Arkansas. Call us at (501) 916-6400 to find out more, or email membership@ualrpublicradio.org.

Corporate Support: Become an Underwriter

An important contribution to quality radio is made by foundations, corporations and businesses that provide funds to underwrite the presentation of a program broadcast on KUAR 89.1 and KLRE Classical 90.5. 88% of NPR listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover the company supports public radio. Underwriters can target a specific audience by choosing the programming during which the underwriting message will air. Call us at (501) 916-6400 to find out more, or email KLRE/KUAR Underwriting staff at underwriting@ualrpublicradio.org.