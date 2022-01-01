Volunteers are what make KUAR and KLRE what they are! We understand that everyone has something unique to contribute, and we offer a variety of ways for you to assist. Experience is not necessary to volunteer - just enthusiasm and commitment. We will provide training in exchange for your time and commitment. Volunteering your time is a great way to meet new people, gain valuable skills and have some community spirited fun! Here are just a few ways you can volunteer at KUAR and KLRE:

Answer phones for radio pledge drives

Various clerical assignments, such as data entry

Assist with mailings in our membership department

Receptionist duties at the front desk

If you are interested in volunteering, please call (501) 916-6400.