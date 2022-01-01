Volunteer
Volunteers are what make KUAR and KLRE what they are! We understand that everyone has something unique to contribute, and we offer a variety of ways for you to assist. Experience is not necessary to volunteer - just enthusiasm and commitment. We will provide training in exchange for your time and commitment. Volunteering your time is a great way to meet new people, gain valuable skills and have some community spirited fun! Here are just a few ways you can volunteer at KUAR and KLRE:
- Answer phones for radio pledge drives
- Various clerical assignments, such as data entry
- Assist with mailings in our membership department
- Receptionist duties at the front desk
If you are interested in volunteering, please call (501) 916-6400.