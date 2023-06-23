KLRE Classical Music News

-
World-renowned conductor Kazem Abdullah leads the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in its final Masterworks concert of the season on May 6 and 7.
-
The composer's magnetically powerful Fire Shut Up in My Bones lands with a force of authenticity, a too-rare window into Black life in an operatic setting.
-
A simple, wistful daydream of a piece that will make you wonder where this undervalued composer has been all your life.
-
Composer Tyshawn Sorey's symphonic salute to one of his mentors, For George Lewis, evolves gradually in tranquil, multi-textured waves of sound.
-
Imagine you're suspended in some primordial gas cloud where matter is transforming, regenerating, building toward the birth of a planet. That's what Enigma sounds like.
-
This piece, from a new album of orchestral works by Richter, depicts the opening of Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway by pairing pulsating rhythms with the composer's signature wistful melodies.
-
To understand more about the present, sometimes you have to look back to the past. That's exactly what Whit Barringer and Andy Vaught did, bringing back a…
-
The link between the award-winning British pianist and the history of this beloved African-American spiritual is deep indeed.
-
The musicians of the versatile, Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet have transformed themselves into an electronica-dance-ambient string quartet for their new album, Real Life.
-
For multi-instrumentalist Ricko Donovan, the music is half of the experience. That's to paraphrase legendary director and screenwriter King Vidor, who…
-
Pianist Min Kwon asked 70 artists to examine and interpret the patriotic standard on solo piano. "What they have in common is what they want America to sound like," she says.
-
Known for his idiosyncratic, wide-ranging style and the radical politics of his early years, Louis Andriessen had a profound impact on modern music as an uncompromising creator and prominent teacher.