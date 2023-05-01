Arts Scene: ASO Guest Conductor Kazem Abdullah

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s current season is winding down. And they’re doing so with a bang.

The symphony’s final Masterworks concert of the season features piano soloist Samantha Ege playing the Concerto for Piano and Strings by contemporary British composer Doreen Carwithen. But the centerpiece of the show is the dramatic, passionate and explosive Symphoinie Fantastique by 19th century French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz. And our guest this week has the tall task of leading the orchestra through it all.

We’ll hear from world-renowned conductor Kazem Abdullah, who leads the concerts set for May 6 and 7 at the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock. Abdullah talks about his early love of conducting, opera, and how the music of yesterday can still shine brightly today.