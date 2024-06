We have a new Classical music program premiering Wednesday, June 5, on KLRE 90.5 FM.

"Major & Minor Masterpieces" brings you Classical music paired with classical education and context for each piece.

Host Eric Harrison, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s arts and culture writer, joined us to talk about the new show. Listen to the full interview above!

"Major & Minor Masterpieces" airs Wednesdays from 4-6 PM and re-airs Sundays from 7 - 9 PM.