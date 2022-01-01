Issue a Challenge

KLRE/KUAR uses Challenge Grants during our on-air fundraisers to encourage listeners who have never given to the station before, to call in with their very first pledge. These challenge grants offer to match pledges dollar for dollar to compel listeners to donate with a greater impact.A Challenge Grant can be submitted any time of the year. We will only use these challenge grants during our fundraising efforts. Challenge Grants are the most effective way of bringing in new members during our pledge drives, so we need your help!Please review the Challenge Grant policies below, to better understand how KLRE/KUAR will use your Challenge Grant.1. Your Challenge Grant will be used to match pledges and/or donations, dollar for dollar. When your Challenge is met, we will send you a notice of the results.2. Challenge Grants are identified during an on-air fundraiser, during volunteer shifts to encourage listeners to donate to get their dollar matched. During the fundraiser, we cannot guarantee the number of times your Challenge Grant is mentioned on-air. If you are interested in paid underwriting announcements for your business or organization, please contact our Underwriting Department.3. UA Little Rock Public Radio staff will review your message and follow the programming best practices and FCC regulations to create a custom announcement for your Challenge Grant.4. By issuing a Challenge, you are giving UA Little Rock Public Radio consent to read your name - or the name of your business, organization or the name you and UA Little Rock Public Radio have agreed upon for the Challenge - on the air, website, emails, and social media. You are also giving UA Little Rock Public Radio consent to mention the dollar amount of the Challenge on air and online as well. If you are uncomfortable with that, we can make your Challenge anonymous and can offer the dollar amount in portions. We will contact you regarding your challenge grant pledge and we’ll be happy to further discuss your preferences.