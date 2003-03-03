Liberace and the Trinidad Tripoli Steelband

The steel drum musical instrument was first created in Trinidad, hammered from biscuit boxes, brake drums and oil barrels.

One of the biggest "steel pan" bands of the 1960s was the Esso Trinidad Tripoli Steelband, who gained worldwide fame when an unlikely patron heard their act and took them on tour.

Lost and Found Sound and the Kitchen Sisters present a story of calypso music, steel drums and flamboyant pianist Liberace.

Produced by The Kitchen Sisters (Nikki Silva and Davia Nelson) with Emile Borde and Laura Folger. Mixed by Jim McKee.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.