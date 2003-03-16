Iraq: Latest from the United Nations

President Bush addresses the nation this evening on the issue of Iraq. Earlier today the United States, Britain and Spain said they've given up their efforts to obtain another U.N. Security Council resolution to deal with the disarmament of Iraq. Following the announcement, Secretary General Kofi Annan said he has ordered the withdrawal of all U.N. personnel from Iraq to ensure their safety. The United States and Britain are holding France responsible for the failure of diplomacy. NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR