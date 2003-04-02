© 2022
War Update: Conditions in Baghdad

By Robert Siegel
Published April 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Los Angeles Times reporter John Daniszewski about conditions in Baghdad as U.S. troops approach. He says he's working by candlelight and with power from a car battery.

