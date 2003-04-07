War Update: Journalists Perish in Hotel Bombing

NPR's Melissa Block talks with Craig Nelson, a reporter for Cox Newspapers, at the Palestine Hotel in Baghdad where many reporters are staying. The hotel was attacked today by an American tank, killing two journalists. U.S. officials say journalists are not a target, and the tank was returning fire against a sniper. Nelson says the reporters staying at the hotel thought there would be danger in covering the war from errant bombs, but never thought their hotel would be deliberately targeted.

Copyright 2003 NPR