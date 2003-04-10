© 2022
War Update from Baghdad

By John Burnett
Published April 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's John Burnett in Baghdad reports on the first tentative steps by Marines to restore order in the eastern part of the city. U.S. commanders are making contact with neighborhood Muslim clergymen, seeking their help to stop the wave of looting and arson in the capital.

John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
