NPR's Melissa Block talks about Iraq's Shiite Muslims with Mahmoud M. Ayoub, professor of Islamic studies and comparative religion at Temple University. They talk about the pilgrimage being made to Karbala by thousands of Iraqis. Ayoub is author of Redemptive Suffering in Islam: A Study of the Devotional Aspects of Ashura in Twelver Shi'Ism.

Copyright 2003 NPR