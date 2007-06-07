© 2022
Denis Leary, the Renaissance Man of 'Rescue Me'

Fresh Air
Published June 7, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT
Denis Leary writes, stars in and serves as executive producer for the FX network's <em>Rescue Me.</em>

On TV's Rescue Me, the comic, actor and writer Denis Leary plays a highly strung, highly macho fireman Tommy Gavin, who deals with raging fires and his own raging male ego. Season 4 of Rescue Me starts next week on the FX network.

Leary, who's worked in films including The Thomas Crown Affair and The Ref, sidelines as a singer, too; his comedy CD No Cure for Cancer spawned the provocatively titled hit single "A--hole."

