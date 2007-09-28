Apatow and Rogen: From 'Virgin' to 'Knocked Up'

Judd Apatow has been a writer for Larry Sanders and Ben Stiller, and he worked on the cult-favorite TV comedy Freaks and Geeks. But you'll know him as the writer-director of the hit film The 40-Year-Old Virgin — and the auteur behind this summer's Knocked Up. The film's out now on DVD.

Guest host David Bianculli talks to Apatow and to Knocked Up star Seth Rogen, who plays an oafish slacker confronted with the prospect of fatherhood after a one-night stand.

This interview first aired on May 31, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.