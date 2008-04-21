Actor Kyle Chandler Coaches 'Friday Night'

Kyle Chandler plays Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights, the NBC series about the big drama of small-town Texas high-school football. The third season of the series will be shown on DirecTV before airing on NBC in 2009.

A drama graduate of the University of Georgia, Chandler earned an Emmy nomination for his guest performances on the TV medical drama Grey's Anatomy. He also co-starred with Jamie Foxx in the 2007 action film The Kingdom.

