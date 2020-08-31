Video Game Lets Players Experience Being An Economy-Class Passenger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Flight simulation games replicate the thrill of being a pilot. A new game lets players experience being a passenger - in economy class, no less.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME)

UNIDENTIFIED VOICE ACTOR: (As pilot) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is your captain speaking.

INSKEEP: Now that fewer people are flying, you have a chance at a crowded and noisy experience at home. The trailer includes a baby crying, although you're not guaranteed one. You do get a window seat for the six hours to Iceland. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.