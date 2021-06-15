Support Your Favorite NPR Podcasts With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

UPDATE 12/17/2021: Good news for quiz fans and pop culture lovers alike. We've added Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and Pop Culture Happy Hour to the NPR+ subscription offerings. More details below!

Starting today public radio podcast listeners can purchase subscriptions for individual shows through Apple subscriptions channels, making it easy to support their favorite NPR podcasts. NPR podcasts are still available for free... subscribing is just one more way to support public radio.

Subscribers will enjoy sponsor-free versions of leading NPR shows across news, business, culture, and more, including:

"Code Switch" (Apple Podcasts 2020 Show of the Year)

To subscribe, navigate to the show's podcast page — via the links above, or by searching for the show in the Apple Podcast app — and click on the "Subscribe" button.

Today's not the day? You can continue to listen to these shows for free, as always.

Need some help? We've gotten started on a FAQ here.

