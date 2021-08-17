NPR Podcast Subscription Platform is Launching

UPDATE 12/17/2021: Good news for quiz fans and pop culture lovers alike. We've added Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and Pop Culture Happy Hour to the NPR+ subscription offerings. More details below!

Starting today there are more ways to support the NPR podcasts you love. Paid subscriptions to select NPR shows are now available to listen in most podcatchers, including Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Overcast and more.

Subscribing supports the shows you love and unlocks access to their sponsor-free feeds. NPR podcasts are still available for free everywhere you already listen... subscribing is just one more way to support public radio.

Many of the NPR podcasts you know are here. Across news, business and culture, you'll find fearless conversations about race from Code Switch; revealing interviews in Fresh Air, stories behind the world's best-known companies with How I Built This; It's Been a Minute With Sam Sanders talking to people in the culture who deserve your attention; the economy explained as only the team from Planet Money can do; recommendations and commentary on the buzziest TV, books, movies and more from Pop Culture Happy Hour; the science behind the headlines with Short Wave; and brainy hilarity with Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!. They're all now available sponsorship free just about anywhere you listen to podcasts.

You can find subscriptions for $2.99 a month, or at the discounted rate of $29.99 a year.

Tap here to get started and follow the easy-to-use instructions. Need some help? Some Frequently asked questions are here.

