All eyes on Australia's coal industry at COP26

Australia says it is committed to addressing climate change, yet the country exports huge amounts of coal and natural gas.

As NPR’s Jeff Brady reports, there are calls for Australia to wind down global fossil fuel exports.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media's focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

