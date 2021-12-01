© 2021
What happens if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade abortion law?

Published December 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Santa Clara University law professor Michelle Oberman joins Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers to discuss what happens when the right to an abortion is not guaranteed in every state, which might happen if the Supreme Court hearing arguments Wednesday decides to uphold Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

