Here's what President Biden's winter COVID plan involves

By Rob Stein,
Tamara Keith
Published December 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST

President Biden announced his strategy to deal with COVID-19 throughout the winter months, including getting more people vaccinated and stepping up testing for the virus.

Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
