U.S. scientists watch omicron closely as variant quickly gains traction abroad

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST

The omicron variant is gaining a foothold in Europe and the U.K.

Scientists say it’s becoming clear that omicron spreads faster than delta and can do so even in places where many people are vaccinated. What could this mean for the U.S. — where the delta variant still accounts for most cases?

Will Stone of NPR reports.

