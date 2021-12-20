© 2021
With the loss of Manchin's vote, Biden's climate change agenda may be doomed

By Jeff Brady,
Dan CharlesLauren Sommer
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST

Despite a year of increasing weather disasters, Biden's ambitious climate plans may be doomed in Congress.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
Dan Charles
Dan Charles is NPR's food and agriculture correspondent.
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
