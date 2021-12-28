© 2022
CDC director on new isolation rules

By Ari Shapiro,
Ayen BiorChristopher Intagliata
Published December 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky about new guidelines that have the isolation period for asymptomatic people who have COVID.

Ari Shapiro
Ayen Bior
Christopher Intagliata
