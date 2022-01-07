© 2022
New York Times' 'Day of Rage' documentary dives deep into the events of Jan. 6

Published January 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The film “Day of Rage” culls thousands of hours of videos from protestors and police body cams as well as archived audio to tell the story of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Malachy Browne, senior producer of the New York Times visual investigations team who produced and co-directed the film. “Day of Rage” is on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

