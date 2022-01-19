© 2022
Microsoft to buy video game giant Activision-Blizzard for a historic $70 billion

Published January 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST

Microsoft will buy video game giant Activision-Blizzard for almost $70 billion in the company’s largest acquisition yet.

But what does this mean for Activision Blizzard’s investigation into years of sexual misconduct allegations?

Host Scott Tong speaks with Cara Lombardo, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, about the acquisition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

