The massive growth of sports gambling

This year’s Super Bowl match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is expected to be the most bet on Super Bowl ever, with $7.61 billion potentially on the line, according to a recent survey by the American Gaming Association.

After a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 ended the federal ban on sports gambling, dozens of states have legalized some form of it, either in-person, online or with a mobile device.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Timothy O’Brien, senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, about this growing industry.

