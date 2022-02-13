© 2022
Arts Scene: Arkansas Food Hall of Fame/Arkansas Preservation Awards

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Daniel Breen
KUAR News
Owners of the Marshall House at 2009 S. Arch St. in Little Rock were honored for Excellence in Personal Projects as part of the annual Arkansas Preservation Awards.

On this week's show, we give credit to the long and storied culinary tradition of the Natural State.

Since 2017, Arkansans have nominated their favorite restaurants, owners and food-related events to the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Nominations then go to a selection committee, which decides who exactly rises to the standard of culinary stardom.

Chip Culpepper joins us on the Arts Scene this week to talk about his experience as a committee member, and to run through this year's list of hall of fame inductees and special award winners.

The later on in the show we speak with Rachel Patton, executive director of Preserve Arkansas, on her group's annual Arkansas Preservation Awards. You can find a full list of award winners here.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
