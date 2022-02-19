'Wait Wait' for Feb. 19, 2022: With Not My Job guest Marlon James

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Marlon James and panelists Negin Farsad, Peter Grosz and Ashley Ray. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Boring in Beijing; Canadian Convoy; Guacamole No More

Panel Questions

Netflix and Bill

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the secrets of the world's biggest rock stars, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James about fantasy football

Marlon James won the prestigious Booker Prize and then turned around and wrote an epic fantasy series that drew from the myths and folklore of Africa. Since he knows his way around a fantasy world, we decided to ask him three questions about fantasy football.

Panel Questions

PB & Espionage; Visit Arches for Your Arches!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: New York Smog Steak; Holy Bells! On Her Majesty's Secret Sauce

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big surprise out of the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremonies.

