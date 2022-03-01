The party is back in New Orleans as Mardi Gras returns

Revelers will be back in New Orleans this weekend as Mardi Gras returns in full force after a year away.

The city canceled 2021’s traditional parades after Mardi Gras 2020 became a superspreader event, infecting thousands and turning New Orleans into an early pandemic hot spot.

We get the latest on this year’s celebrations from Shalina Chatlani, a health reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom.

