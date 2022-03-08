Families, war crimes investigators comb through ruins in Ukraine for memories, evidence

The U.S., Germany and Ukraine are gathering evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, and Ukraine has already prepared to present it before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

But how much power does the court and the evidence have over Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Host Scott Tong speaks with Sudarsan Raghavan, a correspondent for The Washington Post in Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

